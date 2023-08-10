Calls for fly tipping penalties following illegal dumping near popular walking route 

RESIDENTS near one of Cork’s most popular walking routes have hit out at those fly tipping in the area over the August bank holiday weekend.

Garryduff Woods in Rochestown appeared to be a prime location for people to illegally dispose of rubbish over the weekend.

A resident took photographic evidence, which was seen by The Echo, before the rubbish was eventually removed by Coillte.

“People come here for walks with their family, dogs, and everything, and it is hugely disappointing [to see the dumping],” one person said.

The rubbish was found in an area of the woodlands that is accessible by car, which would have made the dumping an easy task.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, described the dumping as unbelievable.

“This kind of behaviour is absolutely appalling; it is hard to understand people who care so little about the place they live.

“Fly tipping is horrible behaviour at the best of times but it’s unbelievable that people do this in amenities such as Garryduff Woods,” he said.

The resident who provided evidence highlighted that Garryduff Woods was a prime location for activities during the various covid-19 lockdowns, but fears the littering problem is not going away.

“During the lockdown Garryduff was packed and I don’t know of any woods in the city where you could go for an hour-long walk with your dog or family.

“Littering has got bad in general but what I saw was a different level,” they said.

Mr Ó Laoghaire believes Coillte and Cork City Council need to penalise those responsible.

“We need the council and Coillte to work together to stamp this out and penalise those responsible and if we need to examine the law to do so then we should consider that.”