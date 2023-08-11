Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Firefighters across Cork and Ireland to escalate industrial action amid dispute over pay and conditions

It comes as the government come under mounting pressure for what is being described as the “the exploitation of a vocation”.
Firefighters have advised of plans to introduce a complete black out of internal communications, with the exception of life saving information, from 8am tomorrow (Saturday).

Sarah Horgan

PLANS are underway for the escalation of industrial action involving retained firefighters in Cork, which will see a blackout of internal communications.

Firefighters have advised of plans to introduce a complete black out of internal communications, with the exception of life saving information, from 8am tomorrow (Saturday), amid ongoing concerns in relation to pay and conditions in the sector.

The decision follows a meeting of the Retained Fire Fighter Committee yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. SIPTU members working as retained firefighters previously rejected a recommendation by the Labour Court which proposed that the retainer be increased by 24% and 32.7%. This contributed to their decision to continue strike action for the foreseeable future.

SIPTU organiser, Con Casey described the situation as “dire” and said he feels retained firefighters are being exploited.

“There seems to be a lack of appreciation or recognition of retained firefighters” he said. 

“The vocational element attached to firefighting has been exploited. 

"In a lot of cases communities are rallying behind their retained firefighters. That fact that it has come to this extreme point and is playing out on an escalating basis is really disappointing. When you consider that this is being done in keeping with the nature of the national service it is a fairly dire situation."

He described the mood among retained firefighters in Cork.

“This is not where they want to be. Everybody has a tendency to take something for granted until there's an absence of that. The same can be said for the services and positivity in the community provided by retained firefighters. I think the realisation is only now dropping with people who understand that retained firefighters are being exploited."

Mr Casey said he feels retained firefighters are being unfairly treated.

“You have those who are on call during Christmas dinner or a family occasion with their children. 

"This is hugely disruptive and will only aggravate recruitment issues. Even when there is recruitment, people can’t be retained because the work is just too onerous.” He acknowledged the service retained firefighters provide to their communities.

“The type of service firefighters give to their communities can’t be measured. It includes 168 hours per week and everything that goes with that including disruption to normal family life".

