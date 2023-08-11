Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Multi-award-winning play set to be staged in popular East Cork venue

The show has achieved critical acclaim with sold-out performances across Ireland, the USA, Australia, Europe, and the UK. 
'Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer' will be performed by Aidan Dooley at Ballymaloe Grainstore later this month. 

Ballymaloe Grainstore is hosting a theatrical evening later this month that pays homage to a fearless Irish adventurer. 

Tom Crean - Antarctic Explorer will once again be performed by the talented Aidan Dooley on his 20th year touring the play.

The multi-award-winning show has achieved critical acclaim with sold-out performances across Ireland, the USA, Australia, Europe, and the UK. 

"We are delighted to host Aidan Dooley's remarkable performance commemorating the life of Tom Crean," Ballymaloe Grainstore operator, Bree Allen, said.

"His portrayal of Crean's heroic journey captures the essence of determination, courage, and resilience, leaving audiences inspired and deeply moved."

Ballymaloe Grainstore has extended an invitation to the crew from the Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat Station, who will be doing bucket collections on the night to fundraise for their vital life-saving service.

The play gets underway at Ballymaloe Grainstore at 8pm on August 31.

Visit www.ballymaloe.ie for more information.

