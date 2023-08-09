Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 15:47

Cork rugby star tries hand with tourism film to promote Leeside in France

Filming for the campaign took place around Charles Fort and The Bulman in Kinsale, as well as in Cork city at The English Market, The Farmgate Café, Crawford Art Gallery, Patrick Street and Market Lane
Cork rugby star tries hand with tourism film to promote Leeside in France

Corkman Ronan O’Gara is set to front a new Tourism Ireland campaign to promote Cork in France. He was joined by cinematographer Simon O’Neill; Monica MacLaverty, and sound recorder Lynn Brennan, during filming. Picture: John Allen

Echo reporter

CORK rugby legend Ronan O’Gara is set to front a new Tourism Ireland campaign to promote Cork in France this autumn.

Filming for the campaign took place around Charles Fort and The Bulman in Kinsale, as well as in Cork city at The English Market, The Farmgate Café, Crawford Art Gallery, Patrick Street and Market Lane.

The crew also captured footage of musicians from the Cork Jazz Festival and of an oyster experience in Goldie.

The campaign will go live next month, to coincide with the Rugby World Cup and will include a new video featuring O’Gara visiting the various locations in Kinsale and Cork city that “fill his heart with Ireland”.

O’Gara is a popular and respected figure in France and is manager of French rugby side La Rochelle.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Southern Europe, said: “We are delighted to partner with Ronan O’Gara for our upcoming campaign in France.

“It’s a great opportunity to capitalise on the excitement in the run-up to, and during, the Rugby World Cup.

“Our aim is to highlight the many great experiences and attractions in Cork city and county, as well as the ease of access from France to Cork and the warm welcome that awaits our French visitors.”

As well as showcasing some of the many great things to see and do on a holiday in Kinsale and Cork, the aim of the campaign is to encourage French holidaymakers to fly or sail direct to Cork during the off-season months.

The campaign will run on Tourism Ireland’s social channels in France from early September.

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

In 2019, 11.3 million overseas visitors were welcomed to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of over €5.9 billion.

Read More

Pictures: Knocknaheeny welcomes camogie heroes home

More in this section

Cork mathematician David Flannery, father of songwriter Mick, dies aged 71 Cork mathematician David Flannery, father of songwriter Mick, dies aged 71
Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms
Applications open for Ornua postgraduate scholarship at Cork University Business School Applications open for Ornua postgraduate scholarship at Cork University Business School
Cork TourismTourism
<p>The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is balloting members amid a deepening dispute over Mr Harris’s plans to change the rostering system within the force.</p>

Harris ‘determined’ to stay on as Garda Commissioner amid confidence vote

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more