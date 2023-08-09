Cork rugby star tries hand with tourism film to promote Leeside in France

CORK rugby legend Ronan O’Gara is set to front a new Tourism Ireland campaign to promote Cork in France this autumn.

Filming for the campaign took place around Charles Fort and The Bulman in Kinsale, as well as in Cork city at The English Market, The Farmgate Café, Crawford Art Gallery, Patrick Street and Market Lane.

The crew also captured footage of musicians from the Cork Jazz Festival and of an oyster experience in Goldie.

The campaign will go live next month, to coincide with the Rugby World Cup and will include a new video featuring O’Gara visiting the various locations in Kinsale and Cork city that “fill his heart with Ireland”.

O’Gara is a popular and respected figure in France and is manager of French rugby side La Rochelle.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Southern Europe, said: “We are delighted to partner with Ronan O’Gara for our upcoming campaign in France.

“It’s a great opportunity to capitalise on the excitement in the run-up to, and during, the Rugby World Cup.

“Our aim is to highlight the many great experiences and attractions in Cork city and county, as well as the ease of access from France to Cork and the warm welcome that awaits our French visitors.”

As well as showcasing some of the many great things to see and do on a holiday in Kinsale and Cork, the aim of the campaign is to encourage French holidaymakers to fly or sail direct to Cork during the off-season months.

The campaign will run on Tourism Ireland’s social channels in France from early September.

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.

In 2019, 11.3 million overseas visitors were welcomed to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of over €5.9 billion.