Irish among thousands moved from World Scout Jamboree site in South Korea as Typhoon Khanun looms

Scouting Ireland has confirmed that Irish scouts have left the World Scout Jamboree site in Buan in South Korea ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rain and strong winds.

It comes as thousands of scouts from around the world began moving from their campsite on South Korea's coast to inland venues on Tuesday ahead of Typhoon Khanun.

More than 1,000 vehicles were used to move 37,000 scouts from the World Scout Jamboree that opened last week in Buan.

Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree get on a bus to leave a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Buses began moving thousands of global Scouts from their campsite on South Korea's coast to inland venues Tuesday ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rains and strong winds to the peninsula within days. (Na Bo-bae/Yonhap via AP)

The Irish contingent were among the first to leave the site and are relocating to Woosuk University in Jeonju which is out of the path of the coming tropical storm.

The Irish scouts have begun arriving at the university where they will be in staying dormitory accommodation, a statement issued to The Echo by Scouting Ireland confirmed.

“Over half of the 40,000 scouts attending the jamboree have now been transported from the site.

“26 members of the Irish group including the Contingent Management Team and 18 adult volunteers working at the Jamboree will remain until the last scouts have been moved off site.

Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree prepare to leave a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday. (Kim Myung-nyeon/Newsis via AP)

“It is expected that this group will leave in the coming hours for Woosuk University and will arrive well in advance of the impending storm,” the statement read.

The entire Jamboree is expected to reconvene on August 11 in a closed/roofed stadium for a K-pop concert and closing ceremony, which will be attended by the Irish contingent.

Typhoon Khanunhas swirled around Japan's southwestern islands for more than a week, knocking out power and damaging homes.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Khanun had winds of 67 mph with gusts to 89 mph and was moving slowly north.

South Korea's weather agency expects the typhoon to increase in power before making landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning.