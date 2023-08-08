Calls for universal school transport in Cork to alleviate traffic and tackle climate change

A local election candidate in Cork city has said universal school transport would have a dramatic effect on climate change and would alleviate traffic pressure in Leeside suburbs.

Peter Horgan, who is currently the Labour Party local area representative in the Cork City South-East ward, has said the continuous challenge for parents awaiting school transport tickets is simply not good enough, and he laid the blame at the feet of the Fianna Fáil-led Department of Education.

“Bus Éireann can only operate the system they are instructed to operate by Government,” said Mr Horgan.

“They end up in the firing line of parents unaware of where they stand with school transport tickets, a matter of days before the school year resumes.

“It is the same every August and Ministers need to account for their failure to prep the system better, once more.”

Missed Opportunity

Mr Horgan, who will be a candidate for Cork South-East in next year’s local elections, said the Department of Education had missed an opportunity to help families in the grip of the cost of living crisis, and a chance to address traffic congestion.

“There was a real chance for the Government to really show they are listening to hard-pressed families facing down the barrel of a return to school cost increase,” he said.

“It would have made a difference to traffic congestion in the likes of Douglas at peak school times.

“If we are serious about climate action and reducing car demand we have to be innovative at offering alternative choices like universal school transport. Imagine the amount of cars off the road if school bus tickets were universal. Imagine the climate impact of that,” Mr Horgan said.

“We are still in a situation where the reform review is still underway.

“There is no movement on establishing universal transport and removing the distance barrier, but we have additional applications and no extra capacity for the concessionary, or lottery, seat model,” he added.

School Transport Scheme

The School Transport Scheme is managed by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education.

Nationally, in the 2022/23 school year, over 149,000 children, including over 18,000 children with special educational needs, were transported on a daily basis to primary and post-primary schools throughout the country.

There has been an increase of 21% in tickets issued to eligible students and 38% in tickets issued on a concessionary basis in the 2022/23 school year compared to the 2021/22 school year.

In addition, school transport scheme services are being provided in the current school year for over 5,400 children who have arrived to Ireland from Ukraine.

According to the Department of Education, the total cost of the scheme in 2022 was €338.9m.