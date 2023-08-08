Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 16:25

Tears, applause, singing and dancing as Irish town celebrates life of Sinead O’Connor

The seaside town of Bray gave O’Connor a relatively quiet life for 15 years in an understated house on the main street overlooking the Irish Sea.
Tears, applause, singing and dancing as Irish town celebrates life of Sinead O’Connor

Fans of singer Sinead O'Connor line the streets for a "last goodbye" to the Irish singer as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service. 

Rebecca Black

There was a caldron of emotions as complex as one of Sinead O’Connor’s albums in the Irish town she called home for 15 years when well wishers gathered to say a final farewell to the singer.

Tributes outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of the late singer's funeral today.
Tributes outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of the late singer's funeral today.

The seaside town of Bray gave O’Connor a relatively quiet life for 15 years in an understated house on the main street overlooking the Irish Sea.

The house, Montebello, has become a place of pilgrimage for O’Connor’s fans since news of her death last month, with crowds arriving daily to lay flowers and reflect on her life and music.

A floral wreath designed by Karen Kehoe, on behalf of victims of abuse in Ireland, placed outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co. Wicklow, ahead of the 56-year-old's funeral on Tuesday.
A floral wreath designed by Karen Kehoe, on behalf of victims of abuse in Ireland, placed outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co. Wicklow, ahead of the 56-year-old's funeral on Tuesday.

A simple pink chair sits outside the pink-framed conservatory, with pink flowers, candles and a photo of the singer, as well as a host of floral tributes.

As a private funeral service took place on Tuesday morning, the crowd of well wishers gathered in Bray swelled until the Strand Road was lined along the route where the funeral cortege was due to travel to allow her fans.

Bob Geldof rides in a taxi as part of the funeral cortege for Sinead O'Connor as the procession passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Bob Geldof rides in a taxi as part of the funeral cortege for Sinead O'Connor as the procession passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Visitors from across the world along with locals, campaigners and those who simply love O’Connor’s music sang, wept and danced together as a Volkswagen camper van played some of her most powerful tracks across the packed street including Mandinka and Nothing Compares 2 U.

When the van left to join the funeral procession, the crowd struck up O’Connor’s music themselves and many shared flowers they had brought.

As the cortege arrived, accompanied by Bob Marley’s Natural Mystic, applause broke out as the hearse drew level with well wishers and the flowers were thrown on top of the vehicle.

Fans of singer Sinead O'Connor line the streets for a "last goodbye" to the Irish singer as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Fans of singer Sinead O'Connor line the streets for a "last goodbye" to the Irish singer as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, Co Wicklow, ahead of a private burial service. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The procession and the music paused outside Montebello for a moment of silence before continuing on to more applause along the street completing the singers final departure from Bray, a town that Dublin-born O’Connor was said to have loved so well.

Read More

'He was a brilliant character': Sadness in Cork following passing of Noel Howell

More in this section

Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species Hundreds of toadlets released in effort to save species
Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail Lord Mayor launches City Revolution Trail
Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds Cork exhibits to gain from 2023 Museum funds
<p>Cork soccer legend Roy Keane anchors and narrates throughout the promotional video for Manchester United's third shirt.</p>

The Devil is in the detail as Roy Keane unveils Manchester United’s third shirt

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more