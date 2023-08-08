Domhnall Gleeson urges Cork public to host a coffee morning in aid of Marymount

Domhnall Gleeson is urging people across Cork to host coffee mornings next month to help raise €2 million for extraordinary hospice services.

The Hollywood star is supporting Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice, a fundraising drive which has generated €43.2m since 1992.

Both of Gleeson’s grandparents – his father Brendan’s parents – spent their final days at St Francis Hospice in Dublin.

“My grandma (Pat) was only there for a few weeks,” said the Harry Potter and Star Wars actor, 40.

He recalled thinking she seemed as ‘safe and cared for’ as possible.

“In terms of my granddad (Francis), he was there for months. The care was extraordinary, but he had a new lease of life.”

Communities right across Cork are urged to simply gather a group for a coffee morning on September 21 to help raise much-needed funds to support the work of Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cork.

