Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 11:11

Domhnall Gleeson urges Cork public to host a coffee morning in aid of Marymount

The Hollywood star is supporting Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice, a fundraising drive which has generated €43.2m since 1992.
Actor Domhnall Gleeson at the launch of Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice, one of Ireland’s biggest fundraisers, with Fintan Fagan, CEO, St Francis Hospice; Dr Sarah McCloskey, chairperson, Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement and Jason Doyle, MD, Bewley’s. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Echo reporter

Domhnall Gleeson is urging people across Cork to host coffee mornings next month to help raise €2 million for extraordinary hospice services.

Both of Gleeson’s grandparents – his father Brendan’s parents – spent their final days at St Francis Hospice in Dublin.

“My grandma (Pat) was only there for a few weeks,” said the Harry Potter and Star Wars actor, 40. 

He recalled thinking she seemed as ‘safe and cared for’ as possible.

“In terms of my granddad (Francis), he was there for months. The care was extraordinary, but he had a new lease of life.”

Communities right across Cork are urged to simply gather a group for a coffee morning on September 21 to help raise much-needed funds to support the work of Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cork.

