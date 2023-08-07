Pictures: Cork camogie stars visit Temple Street Hospital ahead of journey home 

Some of Cork's senior camogie stars have visited Temple Street ahead of their homecoming in the rebel county this evening.

The rebels beat the Déise well yesterday, with help from an Amy O'Connor hat-trick early in the second half.

Cork’s Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor arrive Temple Street Hospital. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cork set the tone from the throw-in at Croke Park in the 2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie final.

They ran out 5-13 to 0-09 winners.

Cork’s Izzy O'Regan, manager Matthew Twomey and Amy O'Connor arrive at Temple Street Hospital. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

The Cork team are expected back in the city at around 6pm.

From Kent station they will make their way on an open top bus parade heading down Patrick St and onto Grand Parade and South Mall before stopping outside the Imperial Hotel, where there will be a reception for the team.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Ornagh Sweeney aged 5 from Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

However, there was a very important job for some of the players this morning before they left Dublin.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, as well as Izzy O'Regan and captain Amy O'Connor visited some of the children in Temple Street Hospital.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Barbara Data, aged 8 from Drogheda. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

One such young man was 15-year-old Daniel McCarthy, who is from Amy O'Connor's neck of the woods on the northside of Cork city.

The stars are currently on their way back to Cork.

Cork’s Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Daniel McCarthy, aged 15 from Gurranabraher, Cork City. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Following the reception in the city centre the team are expected to head to Amy O'Connor's club - St Vincent's in Knocknaheeny - to continue the celebrations.