Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 16:26

Pictures: Cork camogie stars visit Temple Street Hospital ahead of journey home 

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, as well as Izzy O'Regan and captain Amy O'Connor visited some of the children in Temple Street Hospital.
Pictures: Cork camogie stars visit Temple Street Hospital ahead of journey home 

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor visit Daniel McCarthy, aged 15 from Gurranabraher, Cork City. Pic:  ©INPHO/James Crombie

Echo reporter

Some of Cork's senior camogie stars have visited Temple Street ahead of their homecoming in the rebel county this evening.

The rebels beat the Déise well yesterday, with help from an Amy O'Connor hat-trick early in the second half.

Cork’s Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor arrive Temple Street Hospital. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Cork’s Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor arrive Temple Street Hospital. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cork set the tone from the throw-in at Croke Park in the 2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie final.

They ran out 5-13 to 0-09 winners.

Cork’s Izzy O'Regan, manager Matthew Twomey and Amy O'Connor arrive at Temple Street Hospital. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Cork’s Izzy O'Regan, manager Matthew Twomey and Amy O'Connor arrive at Temple Street Hospital. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

The Cork team are expected back in the city at around 6pm. 

From Kent station they will make their way on an open top bus parade heading down Patrick St and onto Grand Parade and South Mall before stopping outside the Imperial Hotel, where there will be a reception for the team.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Ornagh Sweeney aged 5 from Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Ornagh Sweeney aged 5 from Ballyhaunis, Mayo. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

However, there was a very important job for some of the players this morning before they left Dublin.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, as well as Izzy O'Regan and captain Amy O'Connor visited some of the children in Temple Street Hospital.

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Barbara Data, aged 8 from Drogheda. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Barbara Data, aged 8 from Drogheda. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

One such young man was 15-year-old Daniel McCarthy, who is from Amy O'Connor's neck of the woods on the northside of Cork city.

The stars are currently on their way back to Cork.

Cork’s Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Daniel McCarthy, aged 15 from Gurranabraher, Cork City. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Cork’s Amy O'Connor and Izzy O'Regan visit Daniel McCarthy, aged 15 from Gurranabraher, Cork City. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Following the reception in the city centre the team are expected to head to Amy O'Connor's club - St Vincent's in Knocknaheeny - to continue the celebrations.

Read More

'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming

More in this section

Cork players celebrate with the O’Duffy Cup 6/8/2023 'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming
Drugs seized Three men to appear in court in connection with €4.2m drug seizure in Cork
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Cork TD calls for targeted mortgage interest relief to support households 
#Camogie
Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy

Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more