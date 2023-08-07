Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 14:02

'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming

Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie team make their triumphant return to the city this evening with a special homecoming event planned in celebration. 
'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming

Leesiders have been encouraged to come out in force and celebrate Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie team as they return to the city this evening. Pictured is the team celebrating with the  O’Duffy Cup yesterday. Credit: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Echo reporter

Leesiders have been encouraged to come out in force and celebrate Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie team as they return to the city this evening.

The team is back as All-Ireland senior camogie champions for the first time since 2018, after their stunning victory against Waterford yesterday. 

The Rebels will make their triumphant return this evening with a special homecoming event planned in celebration. 

Posting on social media today, Cork Camogie encouraged fans to celebrate the win with the team.

The team will be leaving Dublin by train at 3pm this afternoon and making a stop off in Mallow before arriving into Kent Station at around 6.10pm. 

There will be an open top bus parade heading down Patrick St and onto Grand Parade and South Mall before stopping outside the Imperial Hotel, where there will be a reception for the team.

"Let's get a sea of red in Cork this evening on an occasion young and old can enjoy," Cork Camogie tweeted. 

Read More

Classy Cork overwhelm Waterford to secure first All-Ireland since 2018

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Cork TD calls for targeted mortgage interest relief to support households 
Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding owner of ring found in Cork city centre Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding owner of ring found in Cork city centre
Mixed weekend as humidity returns midweek Mixed weekend as humidity returns midweek
Cork SportCork people
Drugs seized

Three men to appear in court in connection with €4.2m drug seizure in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more