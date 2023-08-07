'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming

Leesiders have been encouraged to come out in force and celebrate Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie team as they return to the city this evening.

The team is back as All-Ireland senior camogie champions for the first time since 2018, after their stunning victory against Waterford yesterday.

The Rebels will make their triumphant return this evening with a special homecoming event planned in celebration.

Hello Cork Fans - what a weekend and we have a special day today of course the HOMECOMING! We would ask all Cork fans to celebrate a famous win with the team this evening in Cork city - the plan is as follows:



🔸️Train with the team is leaving Dublin @ 3pm. pic.twitter.com/ZQCVwvUT38 — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) August 7, 2023

Posting on social media today, Cork Camogie encouraged fans to celebrate the win with the team.

The team will be leaving Dublin by train at 3pm this afternoon and making a stop off in Mallow before arriving into Kent Station at around 6.10pm.

There will be an open top bus parade heading down Patrick St and onto Grand Parade and South Mall before stopping outside the Imperial Hotel, where there will be a reception for the team.

"Let's get a sea of red in Cork this evening on an occasion young and old can enjoy," Cork Camogie tweeted.