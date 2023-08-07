Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 12:17

Three men to appear in court in connection with €4.2m drug seizure in Cork

Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of €4.2million during an operation
60kg of cocaine with an estimated value of 4.2 million euro that was seized in Cork on Saturday, in a joint operation by Revenue and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Echo reporter

Three men arrested in connection with a major drug seizure in Cork are to appear in court this evening.

The two men in their 20s and one in their 30s were arrested on Saturday, August 5.

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, a joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.

During this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of €4.2million.

Three men were arrested and were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda Stations in the Cork region.

A statement this morning from An Garda Síochána said: "The three men (two in their 20s and one in his 30s) arrested as part of this investigation have all been charged and are expected to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork...at 5pm today, Monday 7th August 2023."

