Mixed weekend as humidity returns midweek

Cork will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells for the rest of today with some isolated showers, and moderate west to northwest winds will ease.

Tonight will be dry in most parts, with clear spells and isolated showers.

Cloud will increase from the southwest later tonight bringing patchy rain and drizzle to the west and southwest coasts by daybreak.

Lowest overnight temperatures of seven to 10 Celsius. West or southwest breezes will be light, allowing a few isolated mist and fog patches to form.

The pollen forecast is low for Monday and moderate for Tuesday, while the solar UV index is low to moderate for Monday, and moderate to high for Tuesday.

Bank Holiday Monday will see some bright or sunny spells at first, but the day will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle in the southwest.

Rain and drizzle, with patchy hill and coastal fog, will spread to remaining parts of Munster during Monday afternoon, with top temperatures of 15 to 17 Celsius in light to moderate southwest winds, backing southerly and increasing fresh near the southwest coast.

The national outlook suggests occasional rain and drizzle will continue in places this week, though dry and sunny spells will be more frequent than recently. Becoming warmer as the week progresses, with temperatures reaching the low twenties at times.

Monday night will be cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, becoming lighter and patchier as the night goes on. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light winds.

On Tuesday morning, rain and drizzle will mostly clear to the east and dry and sunny spells will gradually develop in the afternoon, though occasional patches of light rain and drizzle will linger. Highest temperatures of 17 degrees in the north to 21 degrees in the south in light northerly winds.

Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells for a time but it will turn cloudier overnight. A few scattered patches of light rain will develop in the south and west but remaining largely dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in a light variable breeze.

Wednesday will be warm, humid and cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle in the west and south to start. Many areas will stay dry but scattered patches of rain and drizzle will spread further eastwards in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in a light southerly breeze.

Thursday will be another warm and humid day. Dry with sunny spells for many areas early on. Cloud will thicken in the southwest and west through the day with outbreaks of rain developing and slowly spreading eastwards across the country later. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 or 25 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

The weather looks set to become more unsettled for Friday and the weekend with spells of rain spreading from the Atlantic. Feeling cooler and fresher also, with blustery conditions at times.