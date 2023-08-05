Boil water notice for Cork area lifted

A precautionary boil water notice, in place since midnight on Thursday and affecting over 20,000 people living on the outskirts of Cork city, has been lifted.

The boil notice, which was imposed by Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council last week, affected approximately 20,941 customers supplied by the Glashaboy Water Treatment Plant.

Now, following consultation with the HSE, the notice has been lifted with immediate effect.

The water utility company, which changed its name earlier this year from Irish Water, said last week that the notice was issued due to planned industrial action, arising from a dispute between the Unite trade union and eight local authorities.

Uisce Éireann said that members of the public served by the Glashaboy public water supply scheme were advised to boil their water before consuming from midnight on Thursday until further notice.

The Glashaboy scheme covers parts of Glanmire, Glounthaune, Little Island, Carrigtwohill and surrounding areas.

On Saturday, the water utility company said people living in those areas could now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth as the boil water notice had been lifted.

Uisce Eireann’s, head of water operations, Margaret Attridge, acknowledged the impact of the notice and thanked the local communities affected in Cork.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health,” she said.

“Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and seven local authorities, Uisce Éireann had no choice but to put this Boil Water Notice in place to protect public health.

“Once the strike ended, crews were mobilised immediately to carry out remedial works,” Ms Attridge said.

Uisce Éireann said its customer contact centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, was available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice.

Further information is available on www.water.ie.