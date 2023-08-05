Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 14:28

Three arrests made after cocaine worth €5m is seized in Cork

The consignment of drugs was seized early on Saturday morning
Three arrests made after cocaine worth €5m is seized in Cork

The cocaine is understood to have arrived in Ringaskiddy Port in a freight container.

Donal O’Keeffe

Cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €5 million has been seized by gardaí at Ringaskiddy and three men have been arrested.

The consignment of drugs was seized early on Saturday morning after an intelligence operation involving Customs officers and members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The cocaine is understood to have arrived in Ringaskiddy Port in a freight container.

The three men arrested are suspected of being part of a group that collected the drugs from the port.

The men were taken to garda stations in Cork, including Togher and Gurranabraher.

In April of this year, a consignment of cocaine worth €3.85 million was seized at Ringaskiddy.

Cocaine worth an estimated €9 million was seized at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford last Wednesday, while on July 13, €11.4 million worth of cocaine was seized at the port.

The Garda Press Office was asked for comment.

More in this section

Young customer sends apology letter to Pinocchio's toy shop along with stolen marble Young customer sends apology letter to Pinocchio's toy shop along with stolen marble
Sheehan Family 'We never gave up' - Sheehan family achieves justice as Noel Long jailed for life
6,300 waiting to sit driving test in Cork 6,300 waiting to sit driving test in Cork
Cork Garda
<p>A 40-year-old dad of four with 228 previous convictions including 31 for theft has been told by a district court judge to stay out of West Cork as part of suspended sentences imposed on him.</p>

Cork man told to stay out of West Cork as part of suspended sentence imposed on him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more