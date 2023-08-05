Three arrests made after cocaine worth €5m is seized in Cork

Cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €5 million has been seized by gardaí at Ringaskiddy and three men have been arrested.

The consignment of drugs was seized early on Saturday morning after an intelligence operation involving Customs officers and members of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The cocaine is understood to have arrived in Ringaskiddy Port in a freight container.

The three men arrested are suspected of being part of a group that collected the drugs from the port.

The men were taken to garda stations in Cork, including Togher and Gurranabraher.

In April of this year, a consignment of cocaine worth €3.85 million was seized at Ringaskiddy.

Cocaine worth an estimated €9 million was seized at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford last Wednesday, while on July 13, €11.4 million worth of cocaine was seized at the port.

