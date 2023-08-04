Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 08:13

Taoiseach present as Apple continue to grow campus

Construction work is underway on a significant expansion to the campus, which will create capacity for up 1,300 employees when work is completed in 2025.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Cathy Kearney, Apple's vice president of European Operations, pictured at the Apple campus in Hollyhill, Cork. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney visited the Apple campus in Hollyhill earlier this week.

Over the past five years, Apple has invested over €250m into expanding the Cork operation.

In April 2022, Apple opened a new multi-million euro engineering and test facility at its campus in Hollyhill.

Work is well underway at Apple Cork for the construction of a new office development at the Hollyhill campus. 

The new building has capacity for up to 1,300 employees.

Mr Varadkar said the new development shows that the company is "very committed to Cork".

Cathy Kearney, VP European operations, Apple, said: "We’re proud to be part of the thriving community in Cork and our teams here are continuing to innovate in service of our customers.

“Over the past five years, Apple has invested over €250m, expanding our Hollyhill campus for our growing team.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Taoiseach to our new state of the art engineering and test facility and to highlight our plans for continued expansion."

