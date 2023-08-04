Love Island star Ekin-Su opens new BPerfect Cosmetics store in the heart of Cork city

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu jetted into Ireland to join makeup moguls BPerfect Cosmetics to cut the ribbon at their brand new store in Cork city yesterday evening.

Excited fans formed huge crowds in the city centre to catch a glimpse of the 28-year-old Love Island star.

The new BPerfect Cork store is located at 39 Oliver Plunkett St.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu with BPerfect Cosmetics founder Brendan McDowell pictured at the official opening of BPerfect Cosmetics’ new store on Oliver Plunkett Street. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The new Cork location is the latest in BPerfect's repertoire of stores worldwide, including Blanchardstown, Dublin, Ibiza, as well as Belfast, Derry and Glasgow.

The new premises in Cork city boasts 1,600 sq ft and brings 12 new jobs to the local area.