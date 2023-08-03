'He will always be with us': Cork-based Ukrainian mother of one lays 'hero' husband to rest

A UKRAINIAN mother of one has finally been able to lay her soldier husband to rest after almost a year of uncertainty about his whereabouts.

Vira Babych, who lives in Doneraile and originally hails from Mariupol in Ukraine, had no idea if her partner Mykola was dead or alive following an explosion in a Russian-controlled detention facility in July of last year.

The 33-year-old and her young son max fled to Cork with her sister and mother in early 2022 to escape the unrest. Despite their agonisingly difficult situation, eight-year-old Max continues to thrive in the local primary school.

The pair only recently arrived home from burying the man they describe as a “hero”.

Vira claimed that Russian authorities had refused to hand over the remains of deceased soldiers.

The courageous former nurse refused to give up hope that her husband might still be alive until she received a chilling phone call last March from a detective investigating the case. “He told me ‘no chance’,” she said. “There was no chance he was alive.”

She extended her gratitude to the Greater Chernobyl Cause charity who made her trip back home to bury her husband possible.

The organisation had organised and funded the family’s flights to provide Vira with the closure they so desperately craved.

Vira said that while being able to reclaim her husband’s remains offered her a sense of relief, they still cry all the time.

The North Cork local described how Max talks to his father, who was a senior lieutenant with the National Guard of Ukraine, every day.

Vira recalled the moment she broke the heartbreaking news to her son.

“It was difficult but I told him that his father was a hero and that he’ll protect us from the sky. He is now our angel.”

The mother and son duo say their faith keeps them strong.

“He was courageous and a patriot of our country. We know he will always be with us.”

She spoke of how her son is comforting her through the darker days.

“My son cried a lot when I told him what had happened. He then told me ‘mum, it’s bad now, but later will be better’.

“He takes his photo with him everywhere. They were so close when he was alive. My son loved him so much because he was an excellent father.

“Mykola was also a very funny person with a beautiful smile who did everything for his family.

“For him, the military was always a vocation. He took his role very seriously but as soon as he got home he was just ‘dad’.

“If my husband had lived he would be 32. Instead, he will be forever 30.”

Vira opened up about their journey back to Ukraine for the funeral.

“It was a very difficult journey”, she said, “but Max is strong like his father. I am very proud of my husband and son.”

She condemned Russian authorities who she said only added to their grief.

“All that time I thought ‘maybe he’ll live’ but the bodies just weren’t being handed over.”

Vira added that she is trying extremely hard to be both a mother and father to Max.

“We will do everything we can to be happy. All I can do now is try to be both parents.”

She explained that her life with Mykola had been happy until the war broke out.

“We met through friends. I was a bridesmaid and we were both decorating the place for a friend’s wedding. That was September nine years ago.

“He text me and we met up. By the following November we were already living together and I was pregnant by December.

“Our wedding was in April and Max was born on September 9.

“We didn’t want for anything. All Mykola wanted was for us to live healthily and happily.”

Founder of the Greater Chernobyl Cause, Fiona Corcoran opened up about dropping Vira to the airport to return home for Mykola’s funeral.

“It was heartbreaking leaving her at the airport knowing what she was facing,” said Ms Corcoran.

“Vira had been waiting for the day that they could all be reunited but now she knows it will never come.

“It’s reminiscent of the stories you hear of the ladies waiting for the telegrams in World War II, not knowing if their husbands had died in war.

“The only difference we’re now in 2023 and people are being forced to relive this nightmare over and over again.”