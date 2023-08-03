Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 15:12

Legendary Cork music store to host concert paying tribute to one man's love for music

Sheena Crowley, the daughter of the late Michael Crowley, has organised a concert to pay tribute to her father’s love for instruments.
Legendary Cork music store to host concert paying tribute to one man's love for music

Sheena reopened the legendary Crowley’s Music Centre in July, a decade after her father’s shop closed its doors in 2013.

Martin Mongan

A LEGENDARY Cork music shop is set to host a concert tomorrow evening to pay tribute to a Cork man's love for music.

Sheena Crowley, the daughter of the late Michael Crowley, has organised a concert to pay tribute to her father’s love for instruments.

Sheena reopened the legendary Crowley’s Music Centre in July, a decade after her father’s shop closed its doors in 2013.

“There are so many musicians that hold him to such a high regard, he got a lot of musicians out of trouble.

“In memory of him I want to run gigs based on the instruments he loved,” Sheena said.

Michael had a particular interest in accordions, and Sheena decided to showcase musicians that specialise in the instrument to kick off the series of shows.

“I’m hoping to run a series of gigs surrounding instruments that Mick dealt with,” Sheena explained. “The highlight of this gig will be about the accordion players. There was a point when he used to import instruments, especially button accordions from Italy. 

"He would have connected them to a lot of people around the country, but especially in Cork.” 

Sheena’s grandfather Tadgh originally opened Crowley’s Music Store in Merchants Quay in 1933, and her father Michael relocated to MacCurtain Street in 1974, before the store shut its doors in 2013.

Tadgh was in the process of developing his own accordion before he passed away. Unfortunately, his rendition of accordions never made it to the production line.

“His own father was in the process of developing an accordion just before he died. He had a prototype ready to be produced which never came about,” she said.

The concert will take place at the Triskel Arts Centre on tomorrow night from 8pm.

No Name Trio will open the show and Munnelly and Shane McGowan will wrap up the proceedings.

“This will be the biggest gig because it is the first one since I have re-opened the shop, I wanted to do something special and most of the people who will be there would be familiar with him for sure,” Sheena concluded.

Tickets start at €26 and can be purchased at triskelartscentre.ie.

<p>Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of three critically endangered Red panda cubs (one male and two female) who were born on the 9th of June to mother Laxmi and father Grga. Fota Wildlife Park, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in June this year. Photo Darragh Kane</p>

Fota Wildlife Park announces the birth of three critically endangered Red panda cubs.

READ NOW

