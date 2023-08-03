Cork woman who was disqualified from driving for 10 years spotted by gardaí at Kinsale checkpoint

A mother of four who was disqualified from driving for 10 years and was spotted by gardaí at a checkpoint outside Kinsale, told a judge she was visiting a friend down there and "wasn’t thinking".

Leona O’Riordan (30) of 84 Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on July 16, 2022 a checkpoint was in operation outside Kinsale when the defendant approached it driving a Volkswagen Astra. When gardaí spoke to her it turned out she had no insurance, was a learner driver driving unaccompanied without L plates.

Sgt O’Sullivan said gardaí seized her car and fixed charge notices were issued for some of the offences but were not paid.

"She had been disqualified from driving for 10 years from a court in March 2019," said Sgt O’Sullivan.

Judge James McNulty said it ‘didn’t sound good’ and was told that she has 15 previous convictions including two for driving while disqualified, five for driving without insurance and five for driving with a licence.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client is a mum to four children ranging in ages from 13 to three and had left secondary school early and became pregnant while a teenager.

Judge McNulty asked Ms O’Riordan why she was driving in West Cork while being disqualified, and she said she went to see a friend in Kinsale and "wasn’t thinking".

"It sounds like gross irresponsibility by someone who has had lots of chances. She’s driving uninsured again and driving while disqualified, it doesn’t look good," said the judge.

He adjourned the case to September 19 for the preparation of a probation report and sentencing and convicted her for driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

"It’s looking like five months," he said.