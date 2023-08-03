Dry weather ahead of changeable weekend 

Cork can expect a rather cloudy Thursday with long dry periods and passing showers, ahead of a wet and windy weekend, Met Éireann has forecast.

Some sunny spells will develop, especially towards evening, and it will be a fresh day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in blustery northwest winds.

It should be largely dry to night with just a few isolated showers.

Long clear spells will develop and north-westerly breezes will decrease light to moderate in strength, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

The pollen forecast remains low on Thursday, with the solar UV index mostly moderate.

The weather should remain mostly dry on Friday morning with sunny spells and just a few showers.

Cloud will thicken from the west during the afternoon with rain developing.

Highest temperatures generally ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

The national outlook suggests Friday night will be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of heavy rain, bringing the potential for spot flooding.

It will turn windy overnight, especially in the west and south, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

A wet and windy start on Saturday with outbreaks of rain and strong northwest winds.

Rain will clear into the Irish Sea during the afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers following for the remainder of the day.

Maximum temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with strong northwest winds, gradually moderating throughout the day.

Saturday night should be mostly dry with clear spells and just a few showers, mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Sunday looks set to be a bright day with a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers most frequent in Ulster.

Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a moderate west to northwest breeze.

Mostly dry on Sunday night with clear spells and just a few showers in the northwest, but towards dawn on Monday, rain will develop in west Munster.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Rain is expected to spread northwards over much of the country on Bank Holiday Monday but some northern counties may stay dry.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest winds, with further outbreaks of rain expected on Monday night.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Changeable weather looks likely to continue into the middle of next week with rain or showers at times.