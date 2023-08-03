Gardaí at the scene of Cork road collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Cork which occurred earlier this morning.

The incident, which took place on the N25 between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village (east of Midleton) has resulted in the closure of the N25. Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

In a statement to The Echo, a garda spokesperson said:

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Ballyedekin, Midleton, Co Cork.

"The N25 between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village (east of Midleton) is currently closed due to a collision in the area. Local diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible."