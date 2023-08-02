Speculation mounts over possible performance from major US star at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen could be set to perform at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium next year, according to reports.

Speculation is mounting that the Born to Run hitmaker could take to the stage at the venue in May 2024.

Springsteen’s management team is apparently negotiating for two concerts at the stadium on May 16 and 18, according to the Irish Independent.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band performing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2013. Picture: Denis Scannell

The publication additionally reports that Springsteen may also perform in Kilkenny.

The news comes on the back of three sold-out performances from Springsteen and The E Street Band at Dublin’s RDS Arena in May.

Springsteen last performed in Cork in 2013 where he and the band delivered a marathon three-hour show in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.