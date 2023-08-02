Cork man remanded in custody declared: 'This is a f***ing joke man'

A Kanturk man who denies assaulting another man in Cork city spoke up by video link from prison to Cork District Court at his further remand in custody, declaring, “This is a f***ing joke, man".

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “The file went to garda management. It has not been sent (to the Director of Public Prosecutions) yet but it is very close to being sent.”

Malcolm Kelly, 37, of Coolageela, Kanturk, County Cork, was represented in court by solicitor Aiden Desmond.

The defendant said: “I am pleading not guilty.”

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for a further fortnight to allow time for the DPP directions.

Mr Kelly was refused in his bail applications at Cork District Court and at the High Court.

He is charged with assault causing harm to another man on May 3 at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street.

A co-accused is due to appear on another date.