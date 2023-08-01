Coast guard rescues two women in East Cork

Two women who were walking by the shoreline in East Cork while the tide came in were rescued by members of the Crosshaven coast guard on Tuesday evening.

The two women had been out walking on a clifftop to the east of Roche’s point, near to Aghada, when concerned friends had raised the alert.

Members of Guileen coast guard searched the clifftop to locate the women, while the Crosshaven life boat and the Crosshaven coast guard boat searched from the sea, from where they made a sighting of the women walking along the shoreline.

A spokesperson for Valencia coast guard told The Echo that the Crosshaven coast guard boat managed to get in to shore and picked up the women as the tide came in.

“They were on the shoreline, and they were cut off by the tide, and the tide was coming in, flooding, so it was quite dangerous,” he said.

The two women were then brought safely to shore in Aghada, the spokesperson said.

If you see someone in trouble on the water or the coast, call the coast guard on 999 or 112.