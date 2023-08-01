Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 17:00

More nursing home closures 'inevitable' unless Government intervenes in Budget, NHI warns

NHI this week submitted its pre-budget submission to Finance Minister Michael McGrath, calling for an increase of €191m in the Fair Deal budget.
Nursing Homes Ireland said Budget 2024 must stem the wave of closures that have occurred within the sector.

Echo reporter

MORE nursing home closures are inevitable with the loss of vital community healthcare services unless there is a strong response and substantive immediate intervention by the Government in Budget 2024, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has warned.

NHI this week submitted its pre-budget submission to Finance Minister Michael McGrath, calling for an increase of €191m in the Fair Deal budget to recognise the increase in costs in the delivery of nursing home care that are not being recognised by the scheme.

With 34 nursing closures of private and voluntary nursing homes having occurred in the past three years, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 beds, NHI said Budget 2024 must stem the wave of closures that have occurred within the sector.

The €191m is necessary to enable the National Treatment Purchase Fund, administrators of the Fair Deal scheme, to ensure the short-term viability of nursing homes and halt further closures, according to the organisation.

Tadhg Daly, Cork-based NHI CEO stated: “Appallingly, the crisis in nursing home care continues. 

"Budget 2024 now presents opportunity for government intervention that will meaningfully address it. 

"The reality is over the past five years, the cost of caring for a nursing home resident has risen by 36%, led by increases in all costs including for example energy, staffing and food costs.

“Yet Fair Deal fees have outright failed to encompass the huge increases that have arisen for these 24-7 specialised healthcare operators. With over 30 closures taking place and one-in-three operators operating at a loss in 2022, Budget 2024 represents a pivotal opportunity for Government to address this crisis in health and social care,” he added.

“In June, the Government did not oppose an opposition motion calling for immediate, short-term action to stem nursing home closures. Support for this motion now needs to come into effect. 

"Unless action is taken now, more nursing homes will close and more residents will lose their homes, causing great upset and trauma. 

"More staff will lose their jobs, more communities will lose vital services and the health service will lose critical capacity for older person care.”

