Cork public asked to take extra care this bank holiday weekend 

Cork County Council is appealing to people to stay safe this August Bank Holiday weekend on 'Amber Thursday', a collaboration between safety bodies and local authorities to help promote road, water and fire safety over the busy bank holiday weekend.
The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn is appealing to people to stay safe this August Bank Holiday weekend as part of ‘Amber Thursday’ 2023. The Mayor is pictured with Christine O'Flynn, Lifeguard, Cork County Council and Garda Peter O'Loughlin. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Martin Mongan

Cork County Council is appealing to people to stay safe this August Bank Holiday weekend on Amber Thursday.

Amber Thursday is a collaboration between safety bodies and local authorities to help promote road, water and fire safety over the busy bank holiday weekend.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, is calling on everyone to stay safe this weekend and to be particularly aware that vulnerable road users are a high-risk group in terms of road safety.

“This year in Cork there have been four pedestrian, two driver, two passenger and one motorcyclist tragedy on our roads. 

“The road is a shared space, so if you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian, cyclist, motorcyclist or any other type of road user, please do so carefully," he said. 

The chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, also encouraged members of the public to enjoy the weekend but to bear in mind the safety aspect of outdoor activities.

“Please appreciate our stunning coastal landscape but remember to park responsibly and ensure emergency vehicle access at public amenity areas.

“Aways avail of our lifeguard patrolled beaches and enjoy all that is on offer this weekend but let’s make every effort to ensure everyone comes home safely," he said. 

During the months of June and July, Cork County Council’s beach lifeguards attended 16 rescues and assisted 29 people in the water.

The teams also gave advice to members of the public on 1,812 occasions and administered first aid on 897 occasions.

The lifeguard’s advice is that holding hands with children saves lives and to always be aware of rip currents and other water safety hazards before entering the water. Swimming while under the influence of alcohol should always be avoided.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Roger Sweeney, acting CEO of Water Safety Ireland, said more people are at risk of an accident on our waterways during bank holiday weekends.

"Every effort should be made to swim where lifeguards can provide for your safety," he added. 

