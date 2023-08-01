Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 09:04

Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork lifted in most areas

The restrictions were in place on the entire Clonakilty Urban Network to ensure customers had a daytime water supply. 
Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork lifted in most areas

Night-time water restrictions in place in the Clonakilty area for some time have been lifted, with the exception of Reenascreena.

Echo reporter

Night-time water restrictions in place in the Clonakilty area for some time have been lifted, with the exception of Reenascreena.

The restrictions were in place on the entire Clonakilty Urban Network to ensure customers had a daytime water supply but they have now been lifted in areas such as Cloheen, Lady’s Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

However, night-time restrictions remain in the Reenascreena area each night from 11pm to 7am due to the continued high demand for water.

Uisce Éireann said water levels are being reviewed each morning and the restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

The water utility company thanked customers on the Clonakilty Urban Network for their support and appealed to them to continue conserving water.

"These restrictions were in place to allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day," Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead, Niall O’Riordan, said. 

"While the restrictions have been lifted for the majority of customers, I continue to call on people in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.

"It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. 

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps," he continued. 

Mr O'Riordan encouraged the public to check out Uisce Éireann website for water conservation advice and appealed to people to report any visible leaks on the public network via www.water.ie or by contacting 1800 278 278.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise," he continued.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Read More

Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork to come into effect again this evening

More in this section

Cork court hears man allegedly stamped on wife’s head Cork court hears man allegedly stamped on wife’s head
Cancer care campaigners named Cork Persons of the Month Cancer care campaigners named Cork Persons of the Month
‘Dropped the ball’: Council aware for years of conditions at Noonan’s Road, claims Cork TD ‘Dropped the ball’: Council aware for years of conditions at Noonan’s Road, claims Cork TD
West CorkIrish Water
Eight year driving ban for Cork man who lost control of car and left scene of incident

Eight year driving ban for Cork man who lost control of car and left scene of incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more