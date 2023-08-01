Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork lifted in most areas

Night-time water restrictions in place in the Clonakilty area for some time have been lifted, with the exception of Reenascreena.

The restrictions were in place on the entire Clonakilty Urban Network to ensure customers had a daytime water supply but they have now been lifted in areas such as Cloheen, Lady’s Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

However, night-time restrictions remain in the Reenascreena area each night from 11pm to 7am due to the continued high demand for water.

Uisce Éireann said water levels are being reviewed each morning and the restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.

The water utility company thanked customers on the Clonakilty Urban Network for their support and appealed to them to continue conserving water.

"These restrictions were in place to allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day," Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead, Niall O’Riordan, said.

"While the restrictions have been lifted for the majority of customers, I continue to call on people in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.

"It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

"It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps," he continued.

Mr O'Riordan encouraged the public to check out Uisce Éireann website for water conservation advice and appealed to people to report any visible leaks on the public network via www.water.ie or by contacting 1800 278 278.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise," he continued.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.