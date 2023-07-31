'This cannot be accepted any longer': Tenants neglected by city council landlord

ALMOST all respondents to a Sinn Féin survey of Cork City Council tenants, some 90%, reported that they were currently having, or have had over the past two years, issues with housing maintenance.
“I want out of here more than anything but I cannot get a transfer”
Respondents to the Sinn Féin survey of Cork City Council tenants were asked how maintenance issues in their council home were affecting their daily lives. All replied anonymously.
One respondent wrote: “I am petrified of rats and I can hear them all year round in the attic and the cavity wall. We put poison down regularly to no avail. ... I want out of here more than anything but I cannot get a transfer,” they said.
Another said: “Looks like bathroom ceiling is going to fall down where they just put screws in to hold it up and all black damp in bathroom ceiling”.
One respondent said they were constantly worried about the rain getting in, and it had already damaged their belongings which had been in the attic. They said they could not use the bedroom, and needed to buy more furniture.
One respondent said both of their children had special needs and the mould in their home was affecting them.
“I have paid for a private painter to come in [but] to no avail, the mould came straight back.”
One person wrote that they have a disability and sometimes have to fill a bucket to flush their leaking toilet, which they said left them “somewhat stressed”.
Another complained of “constant drafts in house … mice coming through on bathroom pipework that was left exposed … windows unable to lock or close … Hate living here.” One respondent said they could not have visitors to their house, as the damp in their home was affecting the health of the tenants living there.
“The mould and mildew is beyond wipeable now,” they said.
Cork City Council was asked for a comment.