Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 17:07

Further jail sentence imposed on Cork man who has persistently used Zimmer-frame to shoplift

Just over a month ago he pleaded guilty to several other shoplifting offences.
Further jail sentence imposed on Cork man who has persistently used Zimmer-frame to shoplift

Another ten-month jail term was imposed on a 41-year-old man who has persistently used his Zimmer-frame to carry out his shoplifting crimes – his two latest offences in court seeing him steal almost €1,000. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Another ten-month jail term was imposed on a 41-year-old man who has persistently used his Zimmer-frame to carry out his shoplifting crimes – his two latest offences in court seeing him steal almost €1,000.

41-year-old Martin Anderson of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher to ten months in prison, to run concurrently with a sentence of ten months recently for a series of similar offences.

Anderson pleaded guilty to thefts arising out of two incidents.

At Lidl in Churchfield, he placed €234 worth of groceries on his walking frame and left without paying. 

He also stole electronic items valued €734 from Tesco at Wilton shopping centre.

Just over a month ago he pleaded guilty to several other shoplifting offences.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused did not get his first conviction for theft until 2022.

“He has a longstanding alcohol difficulty. 

"Approximately three years ago he developed an acquired brain injury directly related to alcohol consumption. 

"He is now walking with the help of a walking aid. 

"He has developed a compulsive type of behaviour as a result of the brain injury."

Judge Kelleher said on the last occasion that he was familiar with the defendant’s case and accepted he has a brain injury but he said he was using his walking aid to commit these repeat offences.

The judge said he was being told that the accused was unable to walk or function unaided but he said this ran contrary to what the accused appeared to be able to do when he was shoplifting.

More in this section

Man accused of murdering his wife in Wilton remanded in custody for a month Man accused of murdering his wife in Wilton remanded in custody for a month
Samaritans announce plans to open a second branch in Cork Samaritans announce plans to open a second branch in Cork
Historical exhibition to open in Macroom this weekend Historical exhibition to open in Macroom this weekend
<p>Tánaiste Micheál Martin has adopted the role of interviewer instead of the interviewee in his new podcast ‘In Conversation’.</p>

Tánaiste Micheál Martin launches new podcast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more