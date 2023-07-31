Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 12:03

Man accused of murdering his wife in Wilton remanded in custody for a month

The defendant is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home at Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork on July 14, contrary to common law
Regin Parithapara Rajan appeared at Cork District Court by video link from Cork Prison. He was represented in court by solicitor, Aiden Desmond, on behalf of solicitor, Eddie Burke.

The 41-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at their home in Wilton on July 14 was remanded in custody for a month.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until August 28 and there was consent to that from the defence.

Regin Parithapara Rajan appeared at Cork District Court by video link from Cork Prison. He was represented in court by solicitor, Aiden Desmond, on behalf of solicitor, Eddie Burke.

The defendant is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani at their home at Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork on July 14, contrary to common law.

Det Garda Alan Johnson arrested, charged and cautioned the defendant at 2.43am on Sunday and charged him with the murder. Mr Rajan made no reply to the charge after caution.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “Due to the nature of the offence this would be a substantial file to be prepared. There are no DPP directions yet.” Mr Desmond indicated that the defence was consenting in the circumstances to the longest adjournment possible – four weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until August 28. The accused, who wore a grey tracksuit, was not required to speak during the brief hearing and he nodded when told that the matter was being adjourned for four weeks.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, previously requested that Mr Rajan receive all appropriate medical attention while in prison, in particular any psychiatric attention he might need as he suffered from depression. He also applied for free legal aid, saying that his client had no means and no income. Free legal aid was granted to the accused.

Mr Burke said that there at an earlier hearing that there was no need for an interpreter as Mr Rajan had good English and understood proceedings.

The deceased, Ms Dinamani, a native of Kerala in south-west India, was a chartered accountant and she moved with her husband and young son to Cork three months ago to take up a position as a Fund Manager with a financial services company, Alter Domus Fund Services based at Cork Airport Business Park.

A group based in Cork representing people from the Kerala region of India expressed their sorrow at the news of Ms Dinamani’s death and pledged to work closely with the Indian Embassy to help and support Ms Dinamani’s family during this difficult time.

