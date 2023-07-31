Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 11:30

Historical exhibition to open in Macroom this weekend

Dolores Lyne has been marking the centenary of the death of her grand-uncle Liam Lynch, Chief of Staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA, with exhibitions and talks across the county.
John Bohane

An exhibition by award-winning artist Dolores Lyne called To The Letter will open in Macroom Town Hall this Saturday, at 3pm.

The exhibition was inspired by a trove of personal letters written by Liam to his brother Tom, the confidant in whom he felt safe writing unique letters that covered the most dramatic and tragic events of his life in the War of Independence and the Civil War.

“The large exhibition space in Macroom Town Hall is the perfect setting for the extensive body of work that Dolores Lyne has created over the course of the project, including paintings, drawings, and photography," the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said. 

Ms Lyne said the letters provided her "with the spark for personal, non-political contemplation of his last years, the places where he stayed, and the people who looked after him". 

"It’s my creative response, as an artist," she continued. 

Ms Lyne followed the letters back to the locations across Cork where they were written, visiting the remote and beautiful hill farms and the safe houses that provided a sanctuary where Liam was protected. 

For this exhibition in Macroom, the artist comes closer in miles and in spirit to the Muscraí Gaeltacht in County Cork.

It was here that Liam Lynch made one of his most important HQs. 

She met the descendants of those who had sheltered him and they shared their stories with her.

The artworks in the exhibition focus on incidents and stories drawn from the brothers’ correspondence. 

The letters are brought to life, decoding at last the real addresses and the people who opened their homes and their hearts.

The exhibition in Macroom Town Hall runs from Saturday, August 5 to Thursday, August 31 and is open from 11am to 6pm Tuesday to Sunday. 

On Sunday, August 13 at 2pm, the artist will give a talk on the background of the exhibition. 

Admission is free and no booking is required.

