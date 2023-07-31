Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Scholarship set up to assist asylum seekers

Level Up is a social initiative by Zartis dedicated to providing educational opportunities and support to individuals living in or seeking refuge from conflict-affected regions.
Nasc, Cork’s Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, has partnered with Zartis to foster career opportunities for asylum seekers and refugees.

Breda Graham

Nasc, Cork’s Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, has partnered with Zartis to foster career opportunities for asylum seekers and refugees.

A number of scholarships have been made available for a professional diploma in Digital Marketing, provided by the Digital Marketing Institute, with a focus on supporting refugees, asylum seekers and people from conflict areas.

Highlighting the importance of creating opportunities in Ireland for these populations to build their skills and careers, CEO of Nasc Fiona Hurley said: “For somebody who’s recently arrived in Ireland, professional prospects can play a huge factor in their integration and contribution to their new community. We are delighted to see Zartis continue to deliver opportunities like this.” 

The programme, which is now entering its fifth year, focuses on empowering people in precarious situations to acquire new skills and gain access to new career opportunities in order to transform their lives.

The programme has already supported 80 aspiring professionals and has enabled many of them to get hired by renowned companies such as HubSpot, Accenture, Ericsson, among others.

Graduates will be supported by the Digital Marketing Institute’s membership community and will have access to networking opportunities.

Additionally, Zartis team members will help the Level Up alumni transition and prepare for the job market, ensuring they are well-equipped for employment opportunities.

By the end of 2023, Level Up alumni will have the skills and the certification to enter the job market as Digital Marketing Professionals.

The course is delivered online, which means anyone around the world can access the content in their own time and get a chance to improve themselves professionally.

Further information on the programme and how to apply for a scholarship can be found on the Level Up: Digital Marketing webpage.

