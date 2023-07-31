Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Cork man creates floral tribute to those fighting addiction

The floral tribute is located near the pedestrian entrance at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and is seen by patients, doctors and nurses every day.
Vincent O'Riordan who planted flowers at the pedestrian entrance at Bishopstown Avenue to the Cork University Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

Martin Mongan

BISHOPSTOWN man Vincent O’Riordan has produced a floral tribute for those fighting addiction.

Vincent made a life changing decision to give up alcohol nearly 13 years ago and understands how important people working within the addiction services are.

“I made a floral tribute on the wall and a lot of the patients, doctors and nurses admire it every day.

“I used to be a big drinker and I am off the drink for about 13 years, and I am linking the floral tribute to those working in the addiction services and people working in addiction,” he said.

Vincent planted the flowers in May this year and they are in full bloom now.

He previously planted flowers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I planted flowers since about 2020 during Covid. It was a bare concrete wall and there was nothing on it, so I painted it and the idea of planting flowers happened. 

"This year it looks particularly nice.

“A lot of medics said ‘it looks very nice, and it cheers me up when I go into work in the morning’, It is such a simple idea and it transformed the whole wall,” he added.

Vincent attached a sign on the gate to the pedestrian entrance that says: “This July to celebrate my birthday and success, I am dedicating these freshly painted walls, and floral display to all in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and to everyone who works in addiction services across Cork city and county. Grá, Dóchas, Misneach. Vincent, July 2023.”

