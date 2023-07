This morning (July 30), the L.É. William Butler Yeats and her crew returned to the Naval Base, Haulbowline, Co Cork after a 6-week deployment on EUNAVFOR MED Operation Irini in the Mediterranean Sea.

Actor Chris Walley, star of The Young Offenders, welcomes brother Tim Walley home to Haulbowline. The marine engineer was part of the crew of the LÉ William Butler Yeats that returned from a six-week deployment in the Mediterranean as part of the EU's Operation Irini, which aims to enforce the UN's arms embargo on Libya.

L.É. William Butler Yeats was captained by Lieutenant Commander Alan Flynn and deployed as the Irish contribution to EUNAVFOR MED Operation Irini on Thursday, June 15.