Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 15:17

Investigation launched following Ballincollig blaze

Firefighters were dealing with a blaze in Ballincollig that is said to have shaken the community.

Sarah Horgan

Gardaí have launched an investigation following a disturbing incident that saw three people wearing balaclavas start a fire at a former Gaelscoil in Ballincollig last night.

The alarm was raised at around midnight.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at 12.10am. Fortunately, tragedy was averted at the site but locals are believed to be extremely shaken by the incident.

The scene was described by a source from Cork City Fire brigade as very “high risk” in contrast to other calls.

A spokesperson for Cork’s Garda Síochána provided the Echo with a statement in response to the incident.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a vacant premises in Coolroe, Ballincollig in the early hours of Friday, July 28, 2023”, the statement read.

“Gardaí received report and attended the scene at approximately 12:10am. Cork City Fire Brigade were alerted, who also attended a short time later and extinguished the fire. The scene is currently being held, pending a technical examination”.

Anyone with information relating to the incident can contact Ballincollig Garda Station on (021) 421 4680 or Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 452 2000

