Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 08:08

Guiness to host free pop-up event in Cork 

The R&B event hosted by Erica Cody will take place in Rearden's Bar and host a variety of performers
GUINNESS have announced that they will be coming to Cork on August 17 for the next installation of the Guinness Live & Rising event, which will be held in Rearden’s Bar. Picture: Dan Linehan

Jack McKay

GUINNESS have announced that they will be coming to Cork on August 17 for the next installation of the Guinness Live & Rising event, which will be held in Rearden’s Bar.

The free event will be hosted by Erica Cody, it will be an R&B style event that celebrates the unique contribution of pubs in Ireland.

Inspired by the nineties and bringing together local talent from the worlds of music and food, the one-night event will feature a variety of musical performances, including London born, Dublin raised singer Soulé, who will remix old school classics and play some of their current hits.

Cork legend Stevie G will also provide throwback hits as DJ, and guests will even be able to take to the stage themselves, with a karaoke playbook curated by Erica.

Guinness-infused American cookout style food samples will also be served throughout the night.

“I’m thrilled to work with Guinness to bring the next Guinness Live & Rising event to Rearden’s Bar in Cork, which has a special place in my heart,” said Erica Cody. 

“Drawing inspiration from my roots, guests will be fully immersed in my world for one night only, with nineties R&B karaoke, live performances, and incredible American cookout style food, all beautifully blended with the vibrancy of Guinness.”

Guinness Live & Rising has begun with an initial 12-month programme of pop-up music, food and sports events in pubs across the country, and have hosted several pop-up events in cities so far including Galway, Limerick and Belfast. The series was launched by global superstar Dermot Kennedy, who performed in the Guinness Storehouse on May 2.

Guinness Live & Rising will continue to showcase unique collaborations with new and established talent from the worlds of music, food, sport, and the arts over the next 12 months in pop-up pub events.

Free tickets are currently available, and more information can be found on here.

Famous Cork music shop opens its doors at a new location today

