Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 08:23

Council seek extension to Croí Cónaithe grant scheme

The scheme which was introduced last year aims to tackle vacancy and dereliction in towns, villages, and rural areas by giving prospective homeowners a grant of up to €30,000 (€50,000 if they prove dereliction) for the refurbishment of a vacant property for occupation as a principal private residence.
John Bohane

CORK County Council has agreed to write to the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien requesting an extension to the 13 month timeframe currently required to secure grants under the Croí Cónaithe scheme.

The motion was brought forward at the recent full council meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary, and it received unanimous support.

Mr O’Leary praised the scheme, but said people are having difficulty with it.

“Over the last number of weeks, I have spoken to several people who are at the start of the application process and who are having difficulty.

“There is a time frame of 13 months to draw down the money and you must finish the house in 13 months.

“It is just not achievable for people, especially with the more derelict properties that require intensive stripping out work which will take nearly six months,” he said.

Mr O’Leary suggested writing to the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien as he said this will become a “big problem” in the next 12 months.

“We need to write to the minister. I think this is going to become a big problem in the next 12 months if people can’t get the property finished before the end of the 13-month timeframe.”

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn seconded the motion and agreed that a letter would be issued to Minister O’Brien.

Fine Gael councillor John O’Sullivan said the timescale is not realistic.

“The scheme is outstanding, but the timescale in getting it finished is not realistic. Where the property that the grant is being applied for is well underway, there should be some allowance made to allow people get the chance to finish it. We are in a labour supply shortage and tradesmen are hard to get. We should look for some mechanism that it can be extended.

“The 13-month timeframe is going to put people under an awful lot of pressure,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan who added an extension is vital.

Her party colleague Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan appealed for a bit of leeway to be found. “There is a 12-week lead time for doors and windows. The idea of the 13 months is that you have everything ready to hit the ground running.

“With regards to derelict properties, it not like you are doing finishing touches indoors. It is a concern and perhaps some bit of leeway can be found.”

