'We're experts in medicines': Cork pharmacist welcomes plans to allow patients to receive treatment without GP visit in some cases

A CORK pharmacist has welcomed the news that an expert taskforce will be set up to support the expansion of the role of pharmacists in Ireland, allowing patients to receive treatment without a trip to their GP in some cases.

Dermot Twomey of Cloyne Pharmacy in East Cork and president of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said the announcement made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was a positive step, one that could see patients receive a consultation through their pharmacists, freeing up pressures on hospital settings.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Twomey said the taskforce would review what conditions would meet the grade, but said that, effectively, treatment would be made available at the lowest level of complexity.

“In terms of that type of minor-ailment type scheme, it may well be that the patient would get no product, it may just be a consultation and a referral, or it may involve a product in supply, and that would be an extension beyond the current role of products that are available for pharmacies currently,” he said.

Mr Twomey also welcomed the shortage protocol which would allow pharmacists to therapeutically substitute a particular antibiotic, for example, for another one, if there is a shortage of certain products.

He said that pharmacists would also carry out consultations in order to determine whether it is appropriate to extend a particular prescription beyond the normal period of time after a product has initially been prescribed by a GP.

“As pharmacists, we’re experts in medicines,” he said.

“We really know our medicines inside out, and if we’re allowed to do that, it takes pressure off general practice, which will allow general practice to take further pressure off secondary care, which is the hospital setting.”

Mr Donnelly said that the taskforce will examine how pharmacists can be enabled to operate at the top of their licence for the benefit of patients and the wider health service, initially considering options to enable pharmacists to extend prescriptions for a range of medicines and medical conditions where appropriate.

The taskforce will also advise on a comprehensive approach to facilitate pharmacist prescribing.

It has been asked to provide its first recommendations to the minister as early as October 2023.