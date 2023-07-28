Man pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork

A man accused of having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork signed a plea of guilty to the charge.

As soon as Dean O’Gorman of 14 Bonaventure Place, Cork, was served with the additional charge related to drugs worth more than €13,000 – the threshold figure for a ten-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances – the guilty plea was indicated.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said O’Gorman would be signing a plea of guilty to that drugs charge and related counts arising out of the same incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against the 29-year-old forward for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

The most serious charge against him states that he had cocaine for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 on July 28 2022 at his home address.