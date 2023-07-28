Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 08:30

Man pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork

€13,000 is the threshold figure for a ten-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.
Man pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork

A man accused of having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork signed a plea of guilty to the charge. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man accused of having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork signed a plea of guilty to the charge.

As soon as Dean O’Gorman of 14 Bonaventure Place, Cork, was served with the additional charge related to drugs worth more than €13,000 – the threshold figure for a ten-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances – the guilty plea was indicated.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said O’Gorman would be signing a plea of guilty to that drugs charge and related counts arising out of the same incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against the 29-year-old forward for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

The most serious charge against him states that he had cocaine for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 on July 28 2022 at his home address.

More in this section

Man charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca in Cork city will go on trial next year Man charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca in Cork city will go on trial next year
Garda stock Cork Garda Sergeant unsuccessful in appeal against drink-driving conviction
Marlies Walsh Cork mother who 'repeatedly harassed'  doctor appeals conviction saying she was under duress when she pleaded guilty
Cork court
Another man pleads guilty to his part in attack on a Spanish student

Another man pleads guilty to his part in attack on a Spanish student

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more