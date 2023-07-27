Limerick man who smashed up car on the day he was released from prison jailed again as a result 

A 35-year-old Limerick man who broke the saddle off a bicycle and used it to smash up a car the day he was released from prison fell into drug addiction as a teenager following the drowning of his brother on a family holiday in Santa Ponsa.

Dean Cleary, of 42 Fairway Crescent, Garryowen, Limerick, was jailed for another five months by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court for causing the criminal damage to the bicycle and the car.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defending, said that unfortunately this incident of intoxication, threatening behaviour, and criminal damage occurred within 24 hours of the defendant’s release from prison.

“He had just been released from prison that day. Sadly, he lapsed on tablets and got involved in this incident. When he was younger he was on a family holiday in Santa Ponsa and his brother tragically died in a swimming pool accident.

“By the age of 17 he was on heroin. By 20 he was on methadone treatment.

“He is now off everything including methadone. Heroin has blighted his life. It all started with that devastating accident in a swimming pool in Santa Ponsa,” the solicitor said.

Garda Paraic O’Connor charged the 35-year-old with causing criminal damage to the car and bicycle, interfering with the mechanism of a car, being drunk and a danger, and obstructing a police officer.

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of five months, backdated to May 3, as he had been in custody since his arrest for the incidents at Barrack St/Sullivan’s Quay, Cork.

Sgt Ciarán Kelleher outlined the background to the May 3 incident that occurred at 2.30am, when gardaí received a report of a criminal damage incident in progress where a man was smashing up a car.

“Gardaí attended the scene and the defendant attempted to flee but was still around the corner from the location of the damage when he was caught. Garda Paraic O’Connor approached him and he immediately became irate and aggressive towards gardaí.

“Due to the violent nature of the suspect he had to be placed in handcuffs. Directly beside the damaged car was the saddle of a Cork City Council bicycle which had been forcibly removed nearby, breaking attached wires and damaging the bike.”

The accused appeared at Cork District Court via video link from prison. When the sentence was imposed, he said: “Nice one, yeah.”