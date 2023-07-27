Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 17:01

Gardaí launch investigation into attack on two women on Cork's northside

The women, one in her 20s and the other in her 30s were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
Gardaí have launched an investigation after two women sustained injuries after an attack in the Blackpool area of Cork City in the early hours of last Monday morning.

The women, one in her 20s and the other in her 30s were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the assault in the Orchard Court area of Blackpool at approximately 3.30am last Monday morning.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo that investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made. 

“Gardaí received a report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 3:30am on July 24 2023 in the Orchard Court area of Blackpool, Co Cork.

“Two women, one aged in her 20s and the other in her 30s, were conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during this incident. 

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

