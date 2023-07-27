Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 16:21

Gino’s Gelato offering free scoop of gelato to Cork customers to mark 15 years in business

ino’s Gelato has grown from one store in Newbridge in Kildare to 31 stores across 10 counties, including three stores in Cork city on Paul Street, Patrick Street and Oliver Plunkett Street.
Gino’s Gelato is giving away a free scoop of gelato to Cork customers to celebrate 15 years in business this Friday.

A free scoop of ice cream will be offered to customers at each of the Cork stores while stocks last on Friday.

Since its inception, with eight staff members in 2008, Gino’s Gelato has grown to a team of over 450 strong at peak season each year.

Gelato and crepes were the two offerings back in 2008, but now the stores also offer milkshakes, waffles and coffee, with gluten-free waffle cones also available.

Founded by Jonathan Kirwan and Anthony Murphy, Gino’s has also been the winner of over 15 Blás na hÉireann Golds over the last 15 years.

Speaking about their 15 years in business, Anthony Murphy said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 15 years in business this month.

“The company has grown into Ireland’s most-loved gelato-, and we’re hugely proud of all of our achievements over the years.

“We’d like to thank our staff across all of the stores nationwide for all of their hard work. Here’s to the next 15 years.”

