Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 16:13

Man pushed Cork city Tesco worker when stealing bottle of vodka

He called a member of An Garda Síochána a ‘c***’ and told him, “F*** off, you pig.” 
Inspector James Hallahan said in respect of the incident at Tesco on Paul Street, Cork, that Shane O’Brien stole the €38 bottle of vodka on April 18 and pushed the member of staff out of the way in the process.

Liam Heylin

A MEMBER of staff at Tesco was pushed backwards when he tried to stop a man from stealing a bottle of vodka.

Shane O’Brien, 32 of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a total of 22 charges at Cork District Court – many of them related to shoplifting.

A short time later that same evening he was stopped on St. Patrick’s Bridge carrying an empty bottle with the security tag still on it.

He called the member of An Garda Síochána a ‘c***’ and told him, “F*** off, you pig.” 

There were numerous other shoplifting incidents around the city, mainly where alcohol was stolen from the shelf of a supermarket or off-licence.

There was another incident of aggression on March 25 where he clenched his fists and squared up to members of the public on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Judge Marian O’Leary agreed to an application by defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, to adjourn sentencing until September 7. 

The accused was remanded in custody until then.

#CourtsCork courtCourts
