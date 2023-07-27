Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 11:24

Book of Condolences opened at City Hall for Sinéad O'Connor

The Lord Mayor said the Dublin-born singer who died at the age of 56 was a ‘cultural’ icon of Ireland.
A Book of Condolences has been opened by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy foR Sinéad O'Connor in City Hall.

John Bohane

“On behalf of the people of Cork, I extend my sincere condolences to Sinéad's family and friends. Not only was Sinéad's voice stunning and her lyrics thought-provoking, but she also led a revolution in the importance of speaking up about activism, trauma, mental health, and spiritualism.

“She has changed people's lives. Today, a cultural icon of Ireland has passed away and has left a void in many of our hearts. Sinéad, we will always remember you, rest in peace,” he added.

Warm tributes have been paid to Ms O’Connor following the announcement of her death yesterday.

Cork singer-songwriter Jack O’Rourke, who supported O'Connor at a gig in the Cork Opera House when he was starting out said:

“She was an unbelievable artist in any genre of music whether in rock, opera, folk music, or jazz."

"She was one of the voices of the century."

"She was just an incredible singer, technically, and more importantly, she had the ability to connect with her listener,” he said.

He fondly recalled meeting her backstage before performing in the Opera House. 

“I met her backstage. She was with her son who passed away last year. She was being a mom. For someone who was in awe of her, she was really kind, and she listened."

"There was something so beautiful and childlike about her."

"She then got on stage and rocked.” 

Tánaiste Micheál Martin paid tribute to the singer in a tweet, saying he was “devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor. One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond. Our hearts go out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.” 

The singer was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of Nothing Compares 2 U.

Her career spanned five decades during which she released ten studio albums.

She is survived by her three children.

The Book of Condolences will be available for signing by members of the public from 11.15 am today and will be open from Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm for a period of two weeks.

Supports survey for gay and bisexual men launched

National News

