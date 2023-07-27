Rail review states Cork Luas could be extended to Cork Airport and Carrigaline 

THE publication of the draft All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) has been welcomed by political representatives in Cork.

The review, jointly commissioned by the Department of Transport in Ireland and the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, will, when finalised, inform the future development of the railway system across the island of Ireland to 2050, in line with net-zero emissions commitments in both jurisdictions.

The AISRR has focused on how the rail network across the island could contribute to the decarbonisation of the island’s transport system, promote sustainable connectivity into and between major cities, enhance regional accessibility and support balanced regional development.

Thirty recommendations have been put forward to achieve these goals.

Among the recommendations is a recommendation to upgrade the core intercity railway network to top speeds of 200km/h and to increase line speeds to at least 120km/h on regional and rural lines; to provide more direct services between Ireland’s east and south coasts; and to explore the case for developing new stations in the Cork, Belfast, Derry, and Limerick-Shannon city regions.

Fine Gael TD for Cork North-Central Colm Burke told The Echo that while he would welcome many of the recommendations, he said aims in the review to increase rail freight could be difficult.

“If you have a scenario where you’re adding to transport freight from a manufacturing facility to the train station to the train then at the other end taking it back off and putting it on lorries again to take it to its final destination, it’s very time consuming and it’s not necessarily industry efficient,” he said.

Honore Kamegni, Green Party representative for Cork city’s South East ward, praised the draft review as an example of how the party is using its position in Government to revitalise public transport and reduce pollution.

“By increasing the speed, frequency and routes of trains, rail travel will become more appealing to everybody living in our area and a strong competitor to car travel,” he continued.

Cork Luas

The proposed Cork Luas project is mentioned in the rail review which states:

“The Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy includes proposals for a tram route between Mahon and Ballincollig, which in the longer term could extend south to Cork Airport and Carrigaline.”

Labour Party rep for Cork city, Peter Horgan, has said this reference “gives hope that a larger plan may come for the Cork Luas network that will include the airport and Carrigaline”.

Mr Horgan said Cork’s proposed light rail system should indeed service Carrigaline and Cork Airport.

“I would amend the report to say that spurs to the airport *must* include Carrigaline and the airport.

“That would also take in traffic pinch points such as Douglas.

“We must show ambition for Cork.

"Carrigaline is now the largest town in the county according to the census.

“Cork Airport continues to grow and thrive post pandemic.

“What a vote of confidence it would be in decarbonisation and public transport to say, yes here is our route East to West and also south to Carrigaline and the airport.

“Let’s have ambition for public transport in Cork, but do it all at once, not piecemeal,” he said.

Mr Horgan reiterated his comment that a recently announced further delay in announcing the emerging preferred route (EPR) for the Cork Luas was a “bitter blow”.

“The delay earlier this month was a bitter blow and underlines my previous calls for a public transport tsar for Cork to be created.

“Someone to hold to account for public transport in Cork - through their success or failures,” he said.

The draft review is now out for public consultation and will close to submissions before midnight on Friday, September 29.

Interested members of the public can send submissions to strategicrailreview@arup.com.