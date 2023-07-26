A Cork man accused of shouting insults at his grandmother and throwing things around her home – putting her in fear – spent more than three hours banging on a cell door in the courthouse causing disruption in Courtroom 1 throughout other court cases.

Before his application for bail was heard, Judge Olann Kelleher asked the 26-year-old if he was the one who was banging on the door for over three hours disrupting other cases.

At first he denied it but gardaí involved in escorting prisoners to and from the cells to the courtrooms said he was the one who was banging for hours.

The defendant said: “There were two other fellas in the cell. It wasn’t just me. I did bang the door. I was just looking for my tobacco.

“You know what it was, I didn’t have a fag for the last two days over being in the garda station.”

The bail application was dealt with at an in camera hearing at Cork District Court for Domestic Violence Act cases and because of the nature of the charges the parties cannot be identified.

Although the defendant referred to being in custody for two days, the evidence from Garda Elaine Murphy was that the incident occurred in the early hours of today (July 26).

Gardaí responded to a 999 call from the defendant’s grandmother.

“She alleged that her grandson was intoxicated and that there was a safety order in place. She said he called her a scumbag and a spastic and that he was throwing things around the house,” Garda Murphy said.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Donal Daly, she agreed that the defendant was not violent towards the gardaí.

When the defendant gave evidence in his bail application, he said: “Could I just say one thing to you – I had a relapse last week with drugs and I went downhill again. There was no violence. I was intoxicated. I was looking for stuff around my room.”

Asked if he would stay away from his grandmother’s if granted bail, he said, “100 per cent, I am trying to get into treatment.”

Mr Daly said: “He regrets any upset he caused to his grandmother. If he were not on drink and drugs there would be no problems.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the 26-year-old in custody for a week.

Judge Kelleher said that over the past few years the defendant’s grandmother had come to court and spoken up for him on many occasions.

"And every time he lets her down. This man only thinks of himself and only talks about himself,” the judge said.

The defendant’s grandmother who was present at the back of the courtroom wept as the young man was taken away for the week remanded he is in custody.