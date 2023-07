YOUTH mental health charity Jigsaw is finding itself struggling under the pressure of increased demand and a lack of funding.

Jigsaw provides a range of early intervention primary care services and supports across the country.

The launch of Jigsaw’s latest report highlighted new data that revealed its community-based services provided help to a total of 36,360 young people last year. This was in response to a consistent rise in the number of referrals amounting to a rise of up to 70% since 2017.

Jigsaw also continues to experience significant growth in demand for its online services, with over 500,000 visits to jigsaw.ie in 2022. This was a 104% increase on the previous year. A rise in the numbers of live chat and email-based support sessions were also evident.

Sinead Rose, Youth and Community Engagement Worker at Jigsaw Cork expressed concerns about the level of demand for its services.

“What is clear from our data is that we are working to maximum capacity,” she said. “In 2022, across our Cork services we had 898 referrals and offered 3,614 appointments.

“Across Jigsaw’s services we are seeing an increase in demand, and as we seek to grow and offer more support our challenge is to keep up.

“Worryingly, this is part of a wider trend reflected across Ireland’s mental health support services, and put simply, it is not sustainable”

Sophie Kathryn, who is a recent psychology graduate and previous Jigsaw service user said: “Jigsaw is so important because it offers support early.

“It doesn’t make any sense that only 5% of our total health budget is ringfenced for mental health in Ireland. Investment in keeping people well, rather than waiting until they are very unwell makes far more sense,” she said.

"The current approach is akin to only treating heart disease after a cardiac arrest – it's short-sighted, piecemeal and simply not good enough.”

Those involved with the charity are now calling for the government to act on their warning to ensure that there is sufficient funding to support young people with mental health issues.