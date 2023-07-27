Cork town faces possible water interruption and traffic delays due to water works

A COUNTY Cork town is facing possible water supply interruptions and traffic disruption as major water mains works begin next week.

The works are being carried out by Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council, and will see the replacement of two kilometres of ageing, damaged water mains in Rathealy, Fermoy.

The programme to replace the water mains is due to commence next week and, Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, says it will provide a more secure and reliable water supply.

The section of works will take place along the R666 Rathealy Road, Fermoy, and temporary traffic lights will in place for the duration of the project, with local and emergency access maintained, the water utility company said.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions, the company said, and promised that the public would be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Uisce Éireann said the works would also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to people’s property boundaries and connecting it to their water supply.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by the end of August.

Paul Gray, senior portfolio manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, described the works as a vital project for the town of Fermoy.

“We are already carrying out back yard service works in the area and have recently commenced works in Duntahane which will involve the replacement of 3.4km of water mains,” he said.

“Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland.

“The two km of new water mains will eliminate existing leaks and provide a more reliable supply for the people of Rathealy,” he said.