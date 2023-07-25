Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 16:52

'Somebody could have been killed': Man banned from driving for four years after trying to escape from gardaí

Judge Kelleher said: “At 10.30 in the morning when people were going about their business, obeying the law, this man tried to escape from the gardaí. It was lucky no one was killed – that is the only way I can say it.” 
'Somebody could have been killed': Man banned from driving for four years after trying to escape from gardaí

A young motorist being pursued by gardaí found the road blocked by a patrol car at 10.30 in the morning and he reacted by reversing into the flow of traffic forcing other motorists to take evasive action. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young motorist being pursued by gardaí found the road blocked by a patrol car at 10.30 in the morning and he reacted by reversing into the flow of traffic forcing other motorists to take evasive action.

Judge Olann Kelleher remarked a number of times about the time of the day at which the incident occurred and he said at Cork District Court that “somebody could have been killed”.

Among the penalties imposed on Liam Shanahan of Greenfield House, Navigation Road, Mallow, County Cork, he was banned from driving for four years.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused was first required to stop by gardaí at Kilmore Road at 10.30 on the morning of October 10 2020. However, he turned, sped to Harbour View Road and on to Knocknaheeny Avenue.

Then at Churchfield Avenue he drove on the wrong side of the road and forced oncoming traffic to take evasive action, the sergeant said.

The Passat turned on to Innishannon Road, Fairhill, and droved towards a patrol car before stopping and reversing on the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

Ultimately, he stopped and ran from the car. He went into the garden of a house and was pursued by gardaí.

Garda Michael O’Shea directed him to stop and to get down on the ground. The motorist complied but then as the guard approached he jumped up and tried to run away again. He was quickly arrested.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 22-year-old is working and could offer no rational explanation for why he drove the way he did.

“There was no intoxication, no antecedent conduct that might have explained this conduct. He panicked when he saw the guards and drove in the way he did for no reason I can see.

“I would ask you to take into consideration his plea. He was 19 at the time,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher said: “At 10.30 in the morning when people were going about their business, obeying the law, this man tried to escape from the gardaí. It was lucky no one was killed – that is the only way I can say it.” 

For the dangerous driving and related charges the judge imposed a five-month suspended sentence, €850 in fines and a four-year disqualification from driving.

“This is your chance now. If you don’t take it you will serve the sentence. Someone could have been killed at half past ten in the day,” the judge said.

More in this section

Climate change Era of climate change denial is mostly gone, Tánaiste says
‘Arses need kicking’ over poor living conditions at Noonan's and Finbarr's Road, says Cork City Council chief executive ‘Arses need kicking’ over poor living conditions at Noonan's and Finbarr's Road, says Cork City Council chief executive
Sunny start in Cork ahead of changeable week Sunny start in Cork ahead of changeable week
Cork court
<p>Night-time water restrictions will be in place again tonight in Clonakilty area "due to continued high demand for water in the area".</p>

Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork to come into effect again this evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more