Pictures: Hero’s welcome for world champion Aideen, 17

A LOCAL youngster was treated to a hero’s welcome in Ballyphehane recently, with a parade and reception in her honour.
Aideen Mullins, 17, won the WBC Muay Thai world championship gold medal in Venice in recent weeks.
The Ballyphehane Community Centre organised a welcome event for the local fighter, which was attended by dozens in the local community.
In a statement, the Ballyphehane Community Centre said: “A huge thank you to all who turned out tonight to celebrate Aideen Mullins and her gold medal win at the WBC world Muay Thai championship!
“We are grateful to the deputised Lord Mayor, Dan Boyle, and TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire for their support, as well as the Ballyphehane Pipe Band Cork for their powerful performance.
“We at Ballyphehane Community Centre proudly sponsor Aideen. We love to show what the community can accomplish when we work together.”
Speaking to The Echo, Mr Boyle said: “I was proud to represent the Lord Mayor at last Wednesday’s event where the Ballyphehane community expressed its pride at the achievements of Aideen Mullins.
“In little more than four years, she has won Irish, European, and now World titles in her chosen sport. Her commitment to that sport and the discipline it demands has produced a young woman of composure and confidence whom I am will continue to be successful for many years to come.”