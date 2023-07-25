Pictures: Hero’s welcome for world champion Aideen, 17

A LOCAL youngster was treated to a hero’s welcome in Ballyphehane recently, with a parade and reception in her honour.

Aideen Mullins, 17, won the WBC Muay Thai world championship gold medal in Venice in recent weeks.

Aideen Mullins, proudly displaying her gold medal at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane, after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship in Venice. Picture: David Keane.

The Ballyphehane Community Centre organised a welcome event for the local fighter, which was attended by dozens in the local community.

In a statement, the Ballyphehane Community Centre said: “A huge thank you to all who turned out tonight to celebrate Aideen Mullins and her gold medal win at the WBC world Muay Thai championship!

Aideen Mullins with her grandmothers Margaret Mullins and Marie O'Donoghue, at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Picture: David Keane.

“We are grateful to the deputised Lord Mayor, Dan Boyle, and TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire for their support, as well as the Ballyphehane Pipe Band Cork for their powerful performance.

“We at Ballyphehane Community Centre proudly sponsor Aideen. We love to show what the community can accomplish when we work together.”

Members of the Ballyphehane Pipe Band leading the way at the homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane for 17-y-o local hero Aideen Mullins, winner of the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Picture: David Keane.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Boyle said: “I was proud to represent the Lord Mayor at last Wednesday’s event where the Ballyphehane community expressed its pride at the achievements of Aideen Mullins.

“In little more than four years, she has won Irish, European, and now World titles in her chosen sport. Her commitment to that sport and the discipline it demands has produced a young woman of composure and confidence whom I am will continue to be successful for many years to come.”