Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 16:19

Pictures: Hero’s welcome for world champion Aideen, 17

The Ballyphehane Community Centre organised a welcome event for the local fighter, which was attended by dozens in the local community.
Pictures: Hero’s welcome for world champion Aideen, 17

Aideen Mullins celebrating with her parents John and Cynthia along with friends and well wishers, at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane, after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Also included is Cllr Dan Boyle, deputising for the Lord Mayor. Picture: David Keane.

Darragh Bermingham

A LOCAL youngster was treated to a hero’s welcome in Ballyphehane recently, with a parade and reception in her honour.

Aideen Mullins, 17, won the WBC Muay Thai world championship gold medal in Venice in recent weeks.

Aideen Mullins, proudly displaying her gold medal at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane, after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship in Venice. Picture: David Keane.
Aideen Mullins, proudly displaying her gold medal at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane, after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship in Venice. Picture: David Keane.

The Ballyphehane Community Centre organised a welcome event for the local fighter, which was attended by dozens in the local community.

In a statement, the Ballyphehane Community Centre said: “A huge thank you to all who turned out tonight to celebrate Aideen Mullins and her gold medal win at the WBC world Muay Thai championship!

Aideen Mullins with her grandmothers Margaret Mullins and Marie O'Donoghue, at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Picture: David Keane.
Aideen Mullins with her grandmothers Margaret Mullins and Marie O'Donoghue, at her homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane after she won the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Picture: David Keane.

“We are grateful to the deputised Lord Mayor, Dan Boyle, and TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire for their support, as well as the Ballyphehane Pipe Band Cork for their powerful performance.

“We at Ballyphehane Community Centre proudly sponsor Aideen. We love to show what the community can accomplish when we work together.”

Members of the Ballyphehane Pipe Band leading the way at the homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane for 17-y-o local hero Aideen Mullins, winner of the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Picture: David Keane.
Members of the Ballyphehane Pipe Band leading the way at the homecoming victory parade in Ballyphehane for 17-y-o local hero Aideen Mullins, winner of the WBC MuayThai world championship gold medal in Venice. Picture: David Keane.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Boyle said: “I was proud to represent the Lord Mayor at last Wednesday’s event where the Ballyphehane community expressed its pride at the achievements of Aideen Mullins.

“In little more than four years, she has won Irish, European, and now World titles in her chosen sport. Her commitment to that sport and the discipline it demands has produced a young woman of composure and confidence whom I am will continue to be successful for many years to come.”

Read More

'Come and soak up the atmosphere': Turner's Cross to host viewing party of Ireland v Canada game

More in this section

Bathroom Faucet Night-time water restrictions across parts of Cork to come into effect again this evening
Climate change Era of climate change denial is mostly gone, Tánaiste says
‘Arses need kicking’ over poor living conditions at Noonan's and Finbarr's Road, says Cork City Council chief executive ‘Arses need kicking’ over poor living conditions at Noonan's and Finbarr's Road, says Cork City Council chief executive
Cork people
<p>A young motorist being pursued by gardaí found the road blocked by a patrol car at 10.30 in the morning and he reacted by reversing into the flow of traffic forcing other motorists to take evasive action. Picture: iStock</p>

'Somebody could have been killed': Man banned from driving for four years after trying to escape from gardaí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more